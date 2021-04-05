Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.43.

NYSE:PRU opened at $92.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.63. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

