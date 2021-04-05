PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Stock Holdings Increased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $159.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.79 and a 1-year high of $161.17.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. Equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

