PutinCoin Price Up 309.6% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $279,660.74 and approximately $275.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 309.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,535.05 or 0.99423856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00036371 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00093950 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001402 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001657 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

