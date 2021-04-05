Pylon Network (PYLNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Pylon Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.21 or 0.00005458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pylon Network has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. Pylon Network has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $8,278.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00054370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.54 or 0.00671608 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00074252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028931 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

Pylon Network is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,010 tokens. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

