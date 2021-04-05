Q Capital Solutions Takes $4.48 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Q Capital Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,150 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,000. Southwest Airlines comprises about 3.5% of Q Capital Solutions’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

NYSE LUV traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.63. The company had a trading volume of 253,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,061,741. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.39.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

