Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.65

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 1726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

RAIFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

