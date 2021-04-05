Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 75,359 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $58.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

