Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alarm.com by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,456,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com stock opened at $87.53 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

