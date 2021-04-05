Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $930,000 Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $100.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $101.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

