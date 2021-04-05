Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,785 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1,949.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,477,000 after acquiring an additional 68,381 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $127.17 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $177.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.99 and its 200 day moving average is $149.61.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

