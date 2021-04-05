Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,530 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $467.35 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACRE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.