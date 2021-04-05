Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,771 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,096,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,541,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,400,000 after buying an additional 39,227 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $22,742,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,391,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

LAZ opened at $44.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

