RBF Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,110,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,101,000 after acquiring an additional 292,897 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,258,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,674,000 after acquiring an additional 115,523 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,167,000. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,108,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in AerCap by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,459,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AerCap stock opened at $59.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -229.04 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

