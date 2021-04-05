RBF Capital LLC Buys Shares of 60,000 Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Tenneco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEN opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. Analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Metcalf purchased 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,841,977 shares of company stock worth $138,047,269 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

