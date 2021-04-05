RBF Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

RBF Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,627 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 22,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial raised their price target on Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Townsquare Media stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a negative net margin of 43.84%. Research analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

