RBF Capital LLC Has $800,000 Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,421,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,755,000 after buying an additional 763,379 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 215,614 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after buying an additional 201,041 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DBD opened at $14.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

