RBF Capital LLC Takes $81,000 Position in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HFFG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in HF Foods Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in HF Foods Group by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HF Foods Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in HF Foods Group by 155.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $7.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $398.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.66. HF Foods Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56.

HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distributing of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products. The firm serves the Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers. Its products include Asian specialties, meat and poultry, seafood, commodities, and packaging.

