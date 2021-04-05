Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RDFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.39. 1,399,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,904. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -132.78 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $98.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $102,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,144,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $70,324,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $9,568,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

