Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $126.00 at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.67.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $127.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.59. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $66.99 and a one year high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,822,000 after purchasing an additional 787,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $83,611,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,396,000 after acquiring an additional 496,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,180,000 after acquiring an additional 369,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

