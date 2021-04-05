Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Hits New 52-Week High at $159.21

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $159.21 and last traded at $157.19, with a volume of 117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RS. Citigroup increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

