Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento Sells 3,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $106,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,730.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles J. Casamento also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 1st, Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $100,890.00.

Relmada Therapeutics stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,494. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit