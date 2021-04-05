Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento Sells 3,000 Shares

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $106,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,730.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles J. Casamento also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $100,890.00.

Relmada Therapeutics stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,494. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

