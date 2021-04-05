Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) shot up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.75. 2,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 75,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $652.59 million, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20). Analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total value of $6,388,263.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,502,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $100,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,287 shares of company stock worth $8,202,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,882,000 after purchasing an additional 280,318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

