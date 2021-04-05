Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 88,353 Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 215.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,353 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.18% of SCYNEXIS worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Creative Planning raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $1,374,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCYX opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($2.80). As a group, analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCYX. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

