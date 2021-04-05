Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 920,578 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.04% of Inpixon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 39,295 shares during the period. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INPX stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. Inpixon has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.89.

Inpixon Profile

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

