Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ImmuCell were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ImmuCell by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmuCell in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ImmuCell in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ICCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmuCell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.35. ImmuCell Co. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 million, a PE ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

ImmuCell Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, acquires, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.