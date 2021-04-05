Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

