Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 96,257 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,257 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,436,000 after purchasing an additional 238,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in AAON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,106,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,741,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after buying an additional 137,311 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AAON by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAON. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,789,171.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $73,141.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $579,939.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,055 shares of company stock worth $3,676,398 in the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON stock opened at $70.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 0.67. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

