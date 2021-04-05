Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of MediciNova worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MediciNova by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MediciNova by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 471,747 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $5.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. MediciNova, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on MediciNova in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

