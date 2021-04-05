Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RPHM) to Raise $101 Million in IPO

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RPHM) is planning to raise $101 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, April 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 6,300,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a market-cap of $387.4 million.

Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Reneo is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). We are developing REN001 to modulate genes critical to metabolism and generation of ATP, which is the primary source of energy for cellular processes. REN001 is a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARd) agonist that has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function and increase fatty acid oxidation (FAO), and may increase production of new mitochondria. We believe REN001 could benefit patients with genetic mitochondrial myopathies who experience weakness, fatigue, cramping, and wasting of muscle due to the mitochondria’s inability to produce adequate levels of ATP. These patients often struggle to perform everyday activities, and over time, are at risk of experiencing cardiac and multisystem morbidities and have reduced life expectancy. We are initially developing REN001 in three rare genetic diseases that typically present with myopathy and have high unmet medical needs: primary mitochondrial myopathies (PMM), long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD), and glycogen storage disease type V (McArdle disease). “.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and has 23 employees. The company is located at 12230 El Camino Real, Suite 230 San Diego, California 92130 and can be reached via phone at (858) 283-0280 or on the web at http://www.reneopharma.com/.

