Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 551.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Repro Med Systems were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRMD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.58 on Monday. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $159.22 million, a PE ratio of -358.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repro Med Systems Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

