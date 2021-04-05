Resources Connection (RGP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th. Analysts expect Resources Connection to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.32 million. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Resources Connection to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Resources Connection stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $447.31 million, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGP. TheStreet upgraded Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

