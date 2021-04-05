Reviewing Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvergate Capital has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Silvergate Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $169.01 million 2.22 $11.90 million N/A N/A Silvergate Capital $96.79 million 34.83 $24.85 million $1.14 125.87

Silvergate Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carter Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Silvergate Capital 21.61% 6.45% 0.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Carter Bankshares and Silvergate Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Silvergate Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83

Carter Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 2.99%. Silvergate Capital has a consensus target price of $108.17, indicating a potential downside of 24.62%. Given Carter Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Silvergate Capital.

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats Carter Bankshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, online banking, bill pay, mobile banking, debit cards, e-statements, and automated drafts for various accounts; insurance products; and treasury services. As of November 23, 2020, the company had 92 branches in Virginia and North Carolina. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

