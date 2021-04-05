Reviewing Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) & Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Retail Value’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A Retail Value -66.44% -18.09% -8.43%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gadsden Properties and Retail Value, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Retail Value 0 0 2 0 3.00

Retail Value has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.26%. Given Retail Value’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Retail Value shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Retail Value shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Gadsden Properties has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Value has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Retail Value’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 560.29 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Retail Value $239.10 million 1.67 $46.75 million $2.46 7.72

Retail Value has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Summary

Retail Value beats Gadsden Properties on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gadsden Properties Company Profile

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers Â- typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved. Additional information about Gadsden Properties, Inc. may be found online at www.gadsdenreit.com.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

