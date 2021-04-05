Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of AVROBIO worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AVROBIO by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 62,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after acquiring an additional 131,701 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 810.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $12.31 on Monday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $512.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

