Rhumbline Advisers Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of MoneyGram International worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 988.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,201,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 124,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 87,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 270,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $576.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.57 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

