Rhumbline Advisers Has $538,000 Position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cortexyme were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cortexyme by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 400,761 shares during the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

In other news, Director David Lamond acquired 50,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,192,765.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,300 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

CRTX opened at $37.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.95. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cortexyme Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.