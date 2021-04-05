Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 48.1% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIFS stock opened at $285.51 on Monday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $296.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 39.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

