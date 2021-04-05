Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 20,280 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,890 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DURECT were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,159,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,310,000 after buying an additional 103,837 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.95 million, a P/E ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. DURECT Co. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. On average, research analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

