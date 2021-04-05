Richardson Electronics (RELL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $6.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.15 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.65. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

