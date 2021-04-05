Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.17

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$42.17 and last traded at C$41.87, with a volume of 9196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCH shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.83.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$319.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$319.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is 13.34%.

In other news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total transaction of C$113,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$227,402.40.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

