Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,930 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group accounts for about 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at $79.42 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.