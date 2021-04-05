RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.91 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post $110.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $265.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $703.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $604.10 million to $923.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%.

RLJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.93. 732,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,014. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 76,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,240,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,398 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,197,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 317,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

