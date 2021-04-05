RMR Wealth Builders Acquires New Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of KWEB opened at $78.59 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $104.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.72.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

