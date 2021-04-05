RMR Wealth Builders Buys New Position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

FBGX stock opened at $577.00 on Monday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $613.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $559.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.82.

