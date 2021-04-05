RMR Wealth Builders Buys Shares of 2,178 Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grifols by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Grifols Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

