RMR Wealth Builders Buys Shares of 740 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,663,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,016 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

General Mills stock opened at $60.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

