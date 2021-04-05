RMR Wealth Builders Invests $50,000 in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit