RMR Wealth Builders Invests $50,000 in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.