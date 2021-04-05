RMR Wealth Builders Invests $57,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $75.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,509.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

