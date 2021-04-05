RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $53,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 772 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. United Bank lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,769 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of TJX opened at $65.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 109.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

