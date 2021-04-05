RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $69,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 269,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 200,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Shares of AVY opened at $188.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $93.29 and a 12-month high of $188.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.74.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

